DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Kemareon Rice.
Rice was shot in the parking lot of 1909 S. Mt. Zion Rd. on March 5, 2022. He died as a result of his injuries.
Arrest warrants were obtained for Travell D. Washington and Freiashya L. Ayres for the charge of first-degree murder.
On May 26, the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found Washington and Ayres in Rantoul.
Washington and Ayres will be booked into the Champaign County Jail.
