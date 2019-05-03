COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people from Wisconsin are accused of transporting crack cocaine through Coles County.
59-year-old Twana Burris and 52-year-old William Jones, both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin are charged with possession of crack cocaine and obstructing justice.
A deputy with the Coles County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on I-57 southbound near mile post 179 Friday morning, just before 2.
The vehicle was stopped for going 93 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The passenger, William Jones, had an active warrant out of Shelby County.
A Coles County K9 was called in to search the car.
The dog alerted to narcotics in the vehicle.
Deputies said they found about 4 grams of crack cocaine.
Jones and Burris were both taken to the Coles County Jail.