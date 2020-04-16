DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) − Two children and an adult lost their home in a Decatur fire.
Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of North Edward Street at 7:41 p.m. for the report of a home on fire. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic, along with smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.
Crews completed extensive overhaul in their response. They had the fire under control just over 2.5 hours later.
A dog and a cat were rescued.
In an update obtained through a phone call with Decatur firefighters, responders said the family will be unable to move back into the home.
The cause remains under investigation.