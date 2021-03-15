SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Interstate 55 in Springfield was down to one lane in both directions after two crashes Monday morning.
A property damage crash involving an SUV happened on I-55 northbound at milepost 94, between the 6th St. and Stevenson exits. All northbound lanes are now open.
A separate crash happened I-55 southbound at milepost 80 involving a commercial motor vehicle. This crash also involved property damage. Only one lane is open.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and take an alternate route if possible.
