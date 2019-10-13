Two dead after crash near Paxton

Paxton, Ill. (WAND) — Two people were found dead Sunday in a car that had crashed on Saturday.
Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said a farmer contacted police late Sunday morning after finding the vehicle in a ditch.
Taylor M. Johnson, 19, of Rantoul, and a young man from Chicago were pronounced dead on scene.
Johnson was driving south on 1500 East Road when she lost control of the car for an unknown reason at a high rate of speed. She then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the ditch. Neither Miss Johnson nor her front-seat passenger was wearing a seat belt.
Autopsies will be performed Tuesday at the Champaign County morgue to determine the cause of death.