CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two people dead after fatal fire in Christian County, per officials.
Sangamon County Coroner identified the male victim as Gary Conner, 70, of Pawnee.
Authorities say Conner was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for treatment, where he later passed away, and a 59-year-old female was also located inside the residence and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon reports preliminary findings after the autopsy of Conner's body suggest he died of smoke inhalation.
The identity of the 59-year-old female has yet to be released.
According to police, Christian County 911 received a call at approximately 7:15 a.m., on Sunday, in regards to a structure fire, located at 414 E 1525 North Road in rural Pawnee.
Midland Fire, Pawnee Fire, Divernon Fire, Taylorville Fire, Morrisonville Fire and Edinburg Fire Departments all responded to the scene.
Additional responding units included Dunn’s, Morrisonville, and Pawnee Ambulances, Pawnee Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.
At this time no further information has been released.
