(WAND)-Iroquois County Sheriff's Department investigates a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Roads 1400 N and 1500 E.
According to police, 18-year-old Blake Martell of Watseka, IL, traveled southbound on County Road 1500 E when he failed to halt at a stop sign, causing a collision with a vehicle driving eastbound.
Both vehicles ran off the road and into a nearby field.
55-year-old Dominic Smith, and his wife Kimberly Smith, 60 of Woodland, IL, were both ejected out of the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County Coroner's Office.
Martell, along with a 17-year-old juvenile passenger, were also ejected out of their vehicle due to the accident.
They were both airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of their injuries.
Police are still investigating the incident.
