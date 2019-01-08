BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -Two Decatur men are facing charges for a Bloomington murder.
Egerton Dover was shot to death in the 800 block of West Jefferson on Dec. 5 at 4:40 a.m.
18-year-old Anthony Grampsas and 20-year-old Tyjuan Bruce were developed as persons of interest.
On Jan. 7th arrest warrants were issued for Grampsas and Bruce
On Jan. 7th arrest warrants were issued for Grampsas and Bruce
They were arrested by the United States Marshall Service on Jan. 7 in Decatur at 11:45 a.m.
While arrests have been made, the Bloomington Police Department still considers this an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Fanelli of the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 434-2457, Detective Roth at (309) 434-2379, or the department’s main line at (309) 820-8888.
If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.
While arrests have been made, the Bloomington Police Department still considers this an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Fanelli of the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 434-2457, Detective Roth at (309) 434-2379, or the department’s main line at (309) 820-8888.
If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.