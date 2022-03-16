DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out to a house fire in Decatur Tuesday afternoon.
They responded to the 900 block of W. Decatur St. around 3:45 p.m.
Fire was reported in a bedroom in the 2.5 story home. Fire was running up a wall and into the attic. Damage was contained to an upstairs bedroom and attic area.
Two occupants had to be moved to a friend's home due to the damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.