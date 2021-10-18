SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two Springfield public school teachers who are refusing to be tested for COVID-19 have been issued a "notice to remedy" by the district.
Our partners at WTAX Radio report the "notice to remedy" is a first step to what could lead to termination for these teachers. They will have the opportunity to keep their jobs.
It is expected this will be reviewed between the teachers and administrators by the next school board meeting, which is set for Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.