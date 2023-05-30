DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three Decatur firefighters were hurt while battling two separate house fires.
One firefighter hurt his shoulder while fighting a fire in the 2100 block of Longwood Cr. Monday night. He was evaluated at the hospital and released.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the attached garage. They tried to get the overhead garage door open and said fire conditions changed quickly. One firefighter escaped out of the window.
The fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm. Two dogs died in the fire.
After an investigation, the cause of the fire was believed to be a gar in the garage that was driven shortly before the fire was discovered.
Tuesday morning around 5:30, the Decatur Fire Department was called to the 3200 block of Susan Drive for a fire.
Smoke was showing. Crews went in through the front door. They found a large section of the floor had been burned through.
As crews were extinguishing the fire, a large part of the ceiling fell and hit a firefighter in the head, pushing him to the ground.
At the same time, a firefighter fell through the hole in the floor in the basement.
Both firefighters were taken to DMH. They were treated and released.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating that fire. The house appeared to be undergoing renovation, and no one was home.
