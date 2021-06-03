SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two drivers went to a hospital after a crash between a car and semi-truck in Sangamon County.
State police said this happened when a 2003 Toyota Highlander was moving southbound on Brickler Road as a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck was moving southwest on Illinois 54. They said the Toyota driver failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection with Brickler and pulled in front of the semi-truck.
The semi-truck driver took evasive measures to avoid a collision but hit the Toyota on the front driver's side.
Troopers identified the Toyota driver as 26-year-old Holly L. Sullivan and the semi-truck driver as 38-year-old Weston L. Newingham. Sullivan is from Riverton and Newingham is from Springfield.
Condition updates for the drivers have not been released.
Troopers said they cited Sullivan for failure to yield at a stop sign.
