EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A far damaged two homes after starting in an Effingham garage, firefighters said.
Crews said they responded at 11 a.m. Tuesday to 1006 E. Grove Ave. The homeowner at this address had reported smelling smoke and noticing a haze, then finding a large amount of smoke coming from the second floor kitchen. He then left the building and found heavier smoke coming from the garage.
A press release said the garage burst into flames when the overhead door was opened. He got his truck out of the garage.
Crews said the wind fed the flames, leading to the fire extending into the home and then to a neighboring home at 1008 E. Grove Ave.
Firefighters used a deck gun to knock down the main body of fire. Two additional hand lines were deployed to gain control of the flames inside both homes.
Fire Chief Bob Tutko commended firefighters and police for their quick actions to gain control of the fire when they responded. Effingham police had assisted with the exterior hose line operation at 1008 E. Grove Ave.
No injuries were reported. Crews estimated damage to cost about $100,000 at the 1006 E. Grove Ave. address and $15,000 at the 1008 E. Grove Ave. address.
The fire has been ruled accidental. Firefighters said an electrical issue in the garage is a likely cause.
Effingham firefighters were helped by Teutopolis crews. Altamont, Shumway and Dietrich firefighters backfilled Effingham fire stations during this fire response.
Firefighters brought the fire under control fairly quickly, Tutko said, and an extensive overhaul of the building was required due to the volume of fire crews were confronted with.
