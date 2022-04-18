DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Two individuals were ejected from their vehicle after a police pursuit ends in a crash.
According to police, on Saturday, April 16, around 2:46 am Danville Police were notified that the Westville Police Department had observed a silver sedan traveling north on Route 1 and heading towards the City of Danville at approximately 100 mph.
Danville Police responded to the area of S. Gilbert St and I-74 where they observed a silver 2018 Chevrolet Impala traveling north bound on Gilbert St and speeds were estimated to be approximately 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but were unable to get close enough due to the speed of the suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities report the Impala traveled north bound on Gilbert St and turned west bound on Williams St and then north bound on Robinson St.
Danville Police continued to try and follow the Impala and were several blocks behind the vehicle when they observed the Impala crash into two parked cars in the 1400 block of Robinson St.
Officers arrived on the scene and found the two occupants had been ejected from the vehicle during the collision.
Police say the driver, is a 23-year-old Danville man who sustained head and neck injuries during the crash and the passenger was a 20-year-old Danville woman with multiple injuries.
Both the occupants were transported to an area hospital for treatment and were listed in stable condition.
Police report the parked cars were unoccupied at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.
Officers investigated the scene and located a handgun and ammunition along with open alcohol at the crash site.
Due to the injuries no arrests were made and the incident remains under investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation the case will be turned over to the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office for review of formal charges.
