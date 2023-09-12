DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people escaped a house fire in Danville.
The Danville Fire Department was called out Friday at 6:43 a.m. to the 900 block of Fera St. for a house fire.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building.
Two people had escaped from the burning house and were standing in the front yard when crews arrived.
They told firefighters another person may be in the home. Firefighters searched the home, but they did not find anyone else.
Initial damage estimates to the property and contents were estimated at $17,500.
The fire was ruled out at 7:45 a.m.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal was contacted to assist the Danville Fire Department with the investigation.
