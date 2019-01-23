MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are facing meth charges after being arrested in Mattoon.
26-year-old Alyssa Shain and 30-year-old James Hendrix, both of Mattoon, were arrested Tuesday morning.
The arrests came following a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Wabash Ave.
Both were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.
The search warrant was the result of an investigation involving a home invasion earlier in the 700 block of East Rudy Ave.
The suspects in that case, Michael Castaneda and a 17-year-old juvenile, were associated with Hendrix and Shain and were in their apartment just before committing the home invasion on East Rudy, police say.
During the search, police found Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of heroin abuse.