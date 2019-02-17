CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An early morning home fire has left two injured in Champaign.
The News-Gazette reports firefighters got on scene around 5:22 A.M.. Upon arrival firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story house.
Further investigation led the firefighters to find a fire in the attic. There was on person living in the building, but they were not on the scene by the time the fire department arrived.
Two firefighters received injuries while battling this fire. The Champaign Fire Department told WAND one firefighter was check out by medical responders at the scene of the fire. Another firefighter was taken to the hospital after the accident.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still unknown at this time.