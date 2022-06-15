MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two firefighters were injured Wednesday morning battling a three-story apartment building fire in Mattoon.
Crews were called to 1312 Lafayette around 1:30 a.m. for fire and smoke showing from the 3rd floor windows.
On the 2nd floor, firefighters found heavy smoke and high heat conditions.
Crews searched the building to make sure everyone had gotten out safely.
The fire was contained to the 3rd floor and the room where it started.
The fire was under control within 15 minutes. All units cleared the scene around 6:15 a.m.
Eight people were displaced from the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.
Two firefighters received minor burns. One was taken to the hospital for treatment as a precaution. The other was treated at the scene and released to continue fighting the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, but an investigation is ongoing.
