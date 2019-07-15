DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were hit in a drive-by shooting in Danville.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E. Seminary St. around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
A 28-year-old man had been shot in the leg. He and a friend were standing outside when they said a car came by and someone started shooting.
Police learned the friend was at OSF Medical Center and had also been shot. The 27-year-old was shot in the abdomen.
Both of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The victims said a white vehicle drove by at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.