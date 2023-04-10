SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two homes were evacuated after an unattached garage caught fire in Springfield Saturday.
The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 2400 block of Wilshire around 4 a.m. for a fire.
Crews initially thought the fire had spread from the unattached garage to the home.
Two homes were evacuated out of precaution.
Responding crews kept the fire from spreading to the buildings initially threatened by fire.
A water main was broken as crews used a nearby fire hydrant.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.