NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in the hospital after police say a car failed to yield at an intersection.
Police say a 17-year-old was stopped at a stop sign on County Road 200E around 11 A.M. Saturday. The driver went through the intersection, and drove straight into the path of the second vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle attempted to swerve to avoid hitting the first car, but hit the car on the passenger side door. After the impact the first car was left in a ditch, and the second car rolled to a stop.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital for injuries by Neoga ambulance.