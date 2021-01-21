Illinois Catches Powerball Fever

CHICAGO (WAND) - While a lottery player in Maryland won the Powerball jackpot of $730 million, two Illinois players also became millionaires.

A total of five Illinois lottery players won top tier Powerball prizes in Wednesday night’s draw.

Two separate tickets won prizes of $1 million, two tickets won prizes of $150,000, and one ticket won a prize of $50,000.

 
The Illinois Lottery is urging all players who purchased a ticket at one of these stores to sign their name on the back of the ticket and visit IllinoisLottery.com to check the results and find more information on how to claim a prize. 

With the Mega Millions jackpot at an estimated $970 million, Illinois Lottery players still have a chance to get in on the jackpot jam. This is the second largest prize in Mega Millions game history. 

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, January 22, at 10 P.M. (CT). 

