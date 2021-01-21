CHICAGO (WAND) - While a lottery player in Maryland won the Powerball jackpot of $730 million, two Illinois players also became millionaires.
A total of five Illinois lottery players won top tier Powerball prizes in Wednesday night’s draw.
Two separate tickets won prizes of $1 million, two tickets won prizes of $150,000, and one ticket won a prize of $50,000.
With the Mega Millions jackpot at an estimated $970 million, Illinois Lottery players still have a chance to get in on the jackpot jam. This is the second largest prize in Mega Millions game history.
The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, January 22, at 10 P.M. (CT).
