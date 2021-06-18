CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police believe there may be a connection between two incendiary fires and a recent shooting.
According to officials, on Friday, June 11, at approximately 11:10 p.m., the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to a garage fire at a residence located at 8 Sherwood Ct.
Fire crews put the fire out using a fire extinguisher, no injuries were reported, and the occupants were not displaced due to the fire.
Then on Saturday, June 12, at approximately 1:02 a.m., the Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-story home at 7 Meadow Ct.
Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire, and Champaign Police assisted with the incident.
There were no injuries reported from the second fire; however, the occupants were displaced due to the damage.
After following a scene examination, evidence collection, and witness statements obtained in conjunction with the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, both fires were determined to be incendiary.
The Champaign Police Department, along with Champaign Fire Investigators, are now investigating these fires as Arson.
Officials say, on June 1, the home at 7 Meadow Ct. was struck multiple times by gunfire. No injuries were reported to the police.
Investigators are now exploring if there is a connection between the shots fired incident and the residential fire at the location.
No arrests have been made at this time, and both investigations are ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
