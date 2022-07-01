SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two people, including a Springfield Lucky Horseshoes player, were killed in a crash Thursday morning.
Pitcher Lucas Otto, 20 years old of Arthur, and Zachary R. Wilham, 27, of Decatur both died after the collision on Interstate 72 eastbound near milepost 118 around 11:20 p.m.
Police said Wilham was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 72 near milepost 118 and hit Otto's vehicle head on.
Wilham was airlifted to a regional hospital, but he did not survive.
Otto was pronounced deceased on scene.
The Springfield Luck Horseshoes said Otto spent time over two seasons and always had a smile on his face.
“Lucas was a beloved teammate, friend, and son. Lucas was always described as a kind soul who loved being around his teammates and the ballpark. The ‘Shoes and the entire city of Springfield are mourning his loss,” said Lucky Horseshoes Co-Owner Jamie Toole.
