EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- A recent arrest in Effingham sheds light on a much larger concern for law enforcement.
According to police, on September 20 at approximately 10:08 p.m. at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Grove Avenue, an Effingham City Police Officer attempted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic infraction when it abruptly drove off.
Police say the vehicle fled from the traffic stop and skidded east onto Grove Avenue. The vehicle continued to skid, traveling over a curb and sidewalk before striking and damaging a detached garage owned by Elizabeth VanDelist, Effingham.
The vehicle continued through a yard before finally coming to a stop after colliding with a tree.
Both the driver, James A. Fizer, 39, Effingham, and passenger, Jennifer M. Clifton, 39, Effingham, sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment.
Fizer was arrested on a Notice to Appear for the following charges:
• Possession of Methamphetamine <5 grams
• Aggravated Fleeing/Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer
• Illegal Possession of Hypodermic Needle/Syringe
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Reckless Driving
• Driving While License Revoked
• No Valid Registration
• Disobeying Traffic Control Device
• Failure to Signal When Required
• Driving on Sidewalk
• Improper Lane Usage
• Illegal Squealing/Screeching of Tires
• Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Clifton was arrested and given a Notice to Appear for:
• Possession of Methamphetamine <5 grams
• Illegal Possession of Hypodermic Needle/Syringe
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Police are concerned as this marks the 38th arrest for fleeing or attempting to elude Peace Officers this year.
According to Effingham County and Effingham City records which show a combined total of vehicles, motorcycles, or all-terrain vehicles fleeing or attempting to elude Peace Officers occurred 18 times in 2020; thus far, in 2021, there have already been 37 recorded incidents.
Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns says, “The total number of people fleeing Law Enforcement so far this year throughout our County is up 106% over 2020, and we are only in the middle of September. These reckless acts put not only Officers and Deputies in danger of great bodily harm or death but also pose significant risks to the general public. We need the communities’ help in advocating for sentences that reflect the seriousness of this crime and the threat to the public’s safety.”
The increase of these incidents causes a substantial threat to not only the suspects and Law Enforcement but also to the citizens of our communities.
In addition to the two injured people from the accident on Monday evening, police say there have been multiple other instances in the past few months in which Officers, suspects, and passengers have sustained injuries and have even been killed.
These incidents have also cause innocent bystanders and Law Enforcement Agencies to have endured considerable losses due to property damage due to reckless fleeing.
Authorities say over the past few months; the following has occurred:
- In March of this year, suspects on motorcycles fled a traffic stop, and one motorcycle almost struck an Effingham City squad car while attempting to flee at an excessively high rate of speed. Suspects have been charged in this case.
- In April of this year, a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding warrant fled in a stolen vehicle; the suspect purposefully rammed an Effingham County squad car, an occupied Effingham City squad car, a parked vehicle, and nearly struck two other occupied squad cars. The suspect has been charged in multiple cases of fleeing and eluding.
- In May of this year, a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding warrant fled and almost hit three Deputies while spinning out in the gravel. He then proceeded to strike an Effingham County squad car while trying to escape. A suspect was later arrested on multiple charges stemming from this incident.
- In May of this year, a suspect fled from Officers and caused two separate accidents with private citizens, drove on a sidewalk then into the yard of a local business, and almost hit a pedestrian in a wheelchair before purposefully striking an Effingham City squad car. The driver was taken into custody a short time later.
- In June of this year, a vehicle fled a traffic stop from Illinois State Police District 12; the Trooper sustained injuries when he was dragged by the suspect vehicle. The suspect and two passengers were eventually taken into custody after fleeing through two separate counties at high speeds.
- In August of this year, suspects on an all-terrain vehicle fled at high speeds from Officers on Effingham streets and through residential yards. At least one person has been charged in connection with this case.
- In the surrounding area, a reckless driver in Mattoon was killed on September 19, 2021, after fleeing Law Enforcement who were attempting to stop the vehicle two different times. The vehicle eventually crashed into several other vehicles, and the driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital; four other individuals were transported to local hospitals from injuries sustained during the crash.
Effingham City Police Chief Jason McFarland is highly concerned by the rise in the number of these cases, affirming, “Law Enforcement Agencies in Effingham County are working closely with the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office to prosecute - to the fullest extent of the law - each person who makes the decision to flee or attempt to elude Peace Officers. These individuals put themselves and others at great risk through their negligent, reckless behavior, and the Courts have to hold these individuals accountable for their actions. The threat which this ongoing problem presents to the general public is not trivial; there is a need for these criminal suspects to face legal consequences.”
