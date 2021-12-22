CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Two individuals have been arrested for their involvement in the murder of Acarrie Ingram-Triner.
According to police, on December 8, Police arrested Arieana F. Colbert, 21, of Champaign for the offense of murder, along with Quincy A. Hayes, 27, of Champaign in Chicago, Illinois, arrested for obstruction of justice.
Authorities say, on October 20, 2021, at approximately 10:37 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 200 block of Kenwood Road for the report of a shooting with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers located Acarrie Ingram-Triner, 19, of Champaign, with a life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower neck. Champaign Police and Fire rendered medical aid until Ingram-Triner was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Police say further investigation indicated a dispute occurred in the courtyard area of 204 Kenwood Road, Champaign Park Apartments, that led to Ingram-Triner being shot by Arieana Colbert.
Officials report, Quincy Hayes, who was present during the shooting, provided false information about the incident to investigating officers and detectives.
The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Colbert and Hayes arrest on October 22, 2021, with bonds set at $1,000,000 for Colbert and $100,000 for Hayes.
Both Colbert and Hayes were extradited from the Cook County Jail on Tuesday and are currently in custody at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Satellite Jail awaiting further court proceedings.
Police say although two arrests have been made in this case, the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
