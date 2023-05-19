DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) —Two individuals have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside of an Aldi store, that left a 23-year-old man seriously injured.
According to Danville PD, Kaleb Cotton, 23, of Danville, and Bradlee Williams, 26, of Tilton, IL, were identified as suspects during the follow up investigation.
Detectives learned that both Cotton and Williams had gone to the Aldi’s parking lot to meet with the victim during the follow up investigation.
Police said during the meeting, one of the suspects shot the victim and items were then taken from the victim’s person before the suspects fled the scene.
Around 11:21 p.m. on Wednesday, DPD responded to the parking lot of Aldi for a report of shots fired. Officers found a 23-year-old man from Alvin with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The man was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.
On Thursday, Danville Police located Cotton and Williams together in the area of the 300 block of Lynch Dr in Danville.
Both Cotton and Williams were taken into custody and transported to the Danville Public Safety building where they are currently being held and awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.