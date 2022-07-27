SPRINGFIELD,Ill. (WAND) – Two individuals were arrested on several weapon and drug charges after police served a search warrant in the 5300 block of Whitetail Drive.
According to police, on July 22, as officers served the search warrant they recovered two handguns, ammunition, digital scales, approximately 17 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 169 grams of suspected powder cocaine, and $4,285 in US currency was recovered.
The USMS Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force were at the residence to execute an arrest warrant for Shaquille Peak, 22, of Springfield when an officer observed a subject drop a handgun out of window.
Police said the firearm was later recovered and determined to be a stolen Glock pistol with an extended magazine.
Peak and a second subject, Turquoise Jones, 28, also from Springfield, were arrested without incident.
Peak was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a gang member, possession of a firearm (No FOID-ineligible), armed violence, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon by a felon, and his bond has been set at $500,000.
Jones was arrested for possession of a firearm (No FOID-ineligible), possession of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and endangering the life or health of a child. Her bond has been set for $300,000.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
