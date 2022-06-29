SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews in Springfield responded to report of a business on fire Wednesday afternoon.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was first to arrive on scene at 2936 S. MacArthur Boulevard and reported the rear of the building was engulfed in flames.
Initial reports revealed two occupants were removed from the building prior to the first arriving Springfield Fire unit.
Once on the scene SFD units found a two story mixed occupancy building with a fire coming from the second floor in the rear of the building.
Firefighters report a language barrier existed with the occupants that were removed, and it was unclear if all of the occupants were accounted for.
The alarm was elevated to a Second Alarm response.
Initial crews made an aggressive interior attack and kept the fire from extending to the rest of the building.
Crews searched both floors for any remaining occupants and found none.
A total of 36 firefighters responded to the incident, though no injuries were reported, two occupants were displaced.
The fire was contained to the 2nd floor of the building.
The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
