CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire Monday afternoon.
According to the Fire Department, crews responded to a report from a neighbor of a home at 1220 Gertrude Ave., on fire.
Once on the scene, firefighters reported smoke and fire coming from the eaves of the residence.
Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and quickly extinguished the fire primarily contained to the attic.
Officials said the cause of the fire has not been determined and investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation.
Two adults were said to be in the home at the time the fire started.
Crews reported no firefighter or occupant were injured during the fire, though the occupants of the home will be displaced because of the damage.
The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
