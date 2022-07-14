SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Two individuals have been displaced after a basement fire in Springfield.
According to Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough, crews responded to the 2000 block of Capitol Avenue for a basement fire and had it controlled in about 10-15 minutes.
Chief Blough said investigators were requested to the scene, and no injuries have yet been reported.
At this time no other information is available. WAND will continue to update this story as it is develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.