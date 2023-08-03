SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Two individuals were sent to the hospital on Wednesday, after a crash involving a SMTD occurred Wednesday afternoon in Springfield.
According to police, on August 2, around 4:18 p.m., the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office along with the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Sangamon Avenue and Dirksen Parkway to investigate a three vehicle accident involving a Springfield Mass Transit District Bus.
After further investigation drivers and witness told police the SMTD Bus was in the turn lane on Sangamon Avenue and attempted a left hand turn onto Dirksen Parkway to head north.
According to witness statements, while making the left hand turn, the SMTD Bus struck a 2017 Dodge Caravan in the intersection.
The Dodge Caravan was traveling west through the intersection when the force of the collision pushed the Dodge Caravan into a 2016 Kia.
Witness told police the Kia was stopped at the intersection in the southbound lane of Dirksen Parkway.
Authorities report a passenger on the bus and the driver of the Dodge Caravan were transported to area hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Springfield Mass Transit District Bus was issued a citation for disregarding a traffic control device.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.