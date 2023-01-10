ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car went airborne in a crash in Christian County Tuesday.
Illinois State Police troopers responded to US Route 51 just north of Assumption around 6:30 a.m.
Troopers said a vehicle going southbound on US Route 51 near Christian County Road 1400 North left the road to the right, hit a railroad embankment, went airborne, and went through a grouping of trees.
Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries.
