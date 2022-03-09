CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a Champaign County crash Tuesday morning.
It happened on Interstate 57 southbound near milepost 225 just after 7 a.m.
Illinois State Police said tanker truck was traveling south in the right lane when the front right steer tire malfunctioned and burst.
The tanker went into the center median area, rolled over, and spilled part of its load onto the northbound lanes of I-57.
A semi-truck was going north at the same time and hit a large metal box in the road that had fallen out of the tanker.
The driver and passenger of the tanker were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
All lanes of I-57 were closed in both directions for about three and a half hours. The southbound lanes were opened at approximately 10:30 a.m. and the northbound lanes were opened at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
