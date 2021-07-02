SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two juveniles were arrested on Thursday, in Springfield for possession of drugs and a weapon.
According to police, on July 1st, at approximately 2:56 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of South College Street for a report of a subject armed with a gun.
Upon arrival, officers located a Cobra .380 caliber pistol and, after a further investigation, determined that a 16-year-old male at the residence was in possession of the pistol.
Police say while at the residence, officers also identified a 17-year-old male who was wanted on a Sangamon County warrant for drug charges.
The first juvenile was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member and possession of a weapon – no FOID.
The second juvenile’s only charge was the Sangamon County arrest warrant.
Both subjects were transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.