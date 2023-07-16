GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were killed, including a 3-year-old girl, in a Vermilion County crash.
The Vermilion County Coroner reports a single vehicle crash Saturday on Mill Street in Georgetown claimed the lives of 77-year-old Janice M. Harden and 3-year-old Ella M. Thompson, both of Westville.
The crash happened in the early morning hours.
Autopsies are scheduled for this week.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office.
