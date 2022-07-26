CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - What was suppose to be a special day, turned into a nightmare for the Funches girls.
"I was just like what! They're 4 and 5. I'm yelling on the phone, and at this point I don't know. I'm still in my car, it's connected to Bluetooth, I get out, and tell my oldest daughter let me see your phone and I just called 911," said Chayla Funches.
Aubrey and Ava had a great first day of kindergarten, until their mom got word the school dropped them off...alone.
"And the lady said that they had been dropped off. I was like they're 4 and 5, how did they get dropped off? Nobody was there to pick them up," said Funches.
Chayla noticed she was going to be a little late picking them up from their stop on the first day of school. So, she called the transportation department, hoping the bus driver took her kids back to school. That's when she found out, they were wandering alone.
"And when I finally see the girls, they were on the corner of Eureka and McKinley."
We reached out to Unit 4 School District about the issue. A spokeswoman said quote:
"Our priority is always the safety of every Unit 4 student. Our Pre-K students (who do not start until August 18th) are curb-to-curb and must have parents (or a designated adult) at the stop to place their child on and receive them off of the bus. Our procedure for other students requires parents to request (through their school or the Transportation Department) that we do not release their child at a bus stop without an adult present.
In this particular instance, our bus driver asked the two students if they knew where they were going and the older child stated they did. The driver radioed and informed dispatch and then returned to the area to ensure the students made it home. The driver reported that the children were with an older sibling." Stacey Moore Chief Communications Officer
Chayla said she was never told she needed to make a special request, or was given the option to.
"That they would drop them off without a parent being there. And that's something they should've just let us know because we would have made sure," said Funches.
These parents are hoping to see a policy change for kids this young, because they found out they weren't the only family who experienced a similar situation.
"I just want them to let people know that this could happen, but really I'd like them to change it," said Chayla. "And it's not just to us, for other people as well. It didn't just happen to us, it happened to others. So everyone just has to be aware," shared Alfrod Funches.
If you're in the Unit 4 School District, and are interested in making this special request for your child, you can visit the transportation department's website here.
