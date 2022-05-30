DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two local men spent the night at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery after they said someone stole flags from the war memorial.
Mike Tarczan told WAND News he spent Saturday night into Sunday morning at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery because someone stole flags from the Korean War Memorial last week.
"Of all the things, these are men and women that have died, some in combat."
The flags were replaced for the Memorial Day Weekend, but Tarczan and his friend Bruce wanted to be sure nothing happened to the replacements to they stood watch.
"I said not on my watch. I'll stand post here."
Tarczan said he saw the perpetrator. He recalled a man trying to take a flag from the Avenue of Flags at the cemetery, so he chased him down.
"I turned on my flashlight and I gave a chase," he said.
He was able to apprehend the suspect and then called police right away.
