MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two cellphone store robberies are under investigation after early morning break ins in Macon County.
The T-Mobile at 1260 U.S. 51, Suite D in Forsyth was hit around 1 a.m. Friday.
Officials told WAND News two suspects wearing black hoodies threw rocks through windows to get into the store and stole cellphones and accessories.
A second call came in from the Sprint store at 245 E. Ash Ave. in Decatur at 2:45 a.m.
Rocks had been thrown through windows, and cellphones were stolen.
While officials could not confirm the two robberies were connected, they said the suspect descriptions are the same, and they are sharing information between the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office about the crimes.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.