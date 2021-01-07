CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Two men arrested after police find them in possession of drugs during a traffic stop.
Charleston Police Department responded to a call of criminal trespass on the 1800 block of 10th Street, Saturday, Jan. 2.
Upon investigation, police obtained a description of the suspects' vehicle, which prompted police to conduct a traffic stop on the 1400 block of 7th Street, where police arrested Mark E. Childress, 62, and Raymond W. Keith, 39, both of Charleston.
As a result of the search, police found Keith in possession of 1.7 grams of Methamphetamine and Childress in possession of Methamphetamine, Diazepam, and a switchblade knife.
Keith and Childress were both taken to the Coles County Jail.
Keith faces charges of manufacture and delivery. And Childress faces charges of possession of Methamphetamine and Controtrolled substance, along with unlawful possession of a weapon.
