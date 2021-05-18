(WAND)- Charleston Police Officers arrest two suspects involved in a recent street fight.
According to police, officers responded to 2100 Madison Ave. on May 2 at around 8:30 regarding a fight involving multiple juveniles from Charleston and other surrounding communities.
After cops restored order, they learned that five of the juveniles involved in the fight had come to the address as part of an argument over a mobile phone.
Luther M. Holden and Otis G. Thomas were called to the location by an adult resident at 2100 Madison, and became involved in the argument, which later turned physical.
The Charleston Police requested delinquency charges on multiple juveniles involved in the incident.
A warrant was later obtained and executed, resulting in Holden and Thomas being placed in the Coles County Jail.
