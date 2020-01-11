BUREAU COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police arrested two men for having 600 pounds of cannabis in their motor home.
Police conducted the traffic stop on I-80 Tuesday at 8:02 a.m. During the stop numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed.
Troopers then requested assistance from a K9 officer. The K9 performed a free air-sniff of the motor home that indicated a positive alert for presence of the odor of illegal drugs.
Police found several large duffel bags of cannabis, weighing 600 pounds collectively.
Police arrested Colt and Rory French, both of Smith River, California. Both were charged with Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver and are being held at the Bureau County Jail.