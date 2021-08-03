EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- Effingham County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on Sunday for multiple drug charges.
During the morning of August 1st, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Effingham City Police Department and the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at a residence at 1601 Hillside Drive, Apartment D4, in Effingham.
Police had the residence secured at 8:15 a.m., and upon the search, located several items of drug paraphernalia and narcotics.
Matthew J. McWhorter and Daniel E. Martin were placed under arrest.
McWhorter, who resides at the apartment, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, 15 to 100 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martin, of Beecher City, was arrested for possession of hypodermic needles, possession of methamphetamine, 15 to 100 grams, bringing contraband into a penal institution, obstructing a police officer, resisting a correctional officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say even though narcotics were located and arrests were made, everyone involved should be considered as innocent, unless convicted in a court of law.
McWhorter and Martin are due in court on Tuesday for arraignment, where their bond will be set.
