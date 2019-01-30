CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two men are facing charges after police said they burglarized the same Champaign church twice in one night.
Police were called by an alarm to New Hope Church of God in Christ in the 900 block of W. Bradley Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
The News Gazette reports they found a black bag in the parking lot that had come from inside the church, an open window and footprints in the snow.
Two microphones had been stolen and a window in an administrative office was broken.
Three hours later, police learned a second alarm at the church had gone off and found someone had come through the same window as in the earlier break-in.
There were more footprints in the snow. Two speakers had been taken from the sanctuary, and a crack pipe was left on the floor that was not there after the first burglary.
Police found two men walking in the 900 block of West Eureka St. who were leaving footprints similar to the ones police found around the church lot.
47-year-old Melvin Miller and 47-year-old Derrick Cox were stopped and arrested.
Police found a backpack with two microphones in a yard on Eureka.
The stolen speakers were found in another backyard on Beardsley Ave.
Miller was charged with burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools.
Cox was charged with burglary, theft and resisting a peace officer.
Both have long previous criminal records, dating back decades.
Both have bonds set at $30,000.
Cox is due in court Feb. 7 for a probable-cause hearing.
Miller will be in court March 5 for a status call on his case.