SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning that injured two men.
Police have confirmed that multiple shots were fired near the intersection of 5th and Washington Street around 12:47 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing around 20 gunshots total.
A 22-year-old was taken from the scene to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 24-year-old victim with injuries arrived at a local hospital later in the morning.
Police say shell casings were found in the alley between two bars: Clique and The Alamo. They do not believe the incident involved patrons of the bars, but just in proximity to the establishments.
The investigation is on-going.
SPD asks anyone with information on this incident to call 217-788-8325.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
