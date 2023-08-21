SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Two California men have been arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms of more of cocaine.
On August 15, an Illinois State Police Trooper stopped a tractor trailer being driven by David Dowling-Chacon, 41, and Luis Dukes-Acosta, 38, for a routine motor carrier safety inspection.
The men told the trooper they were traveling together from California to Chicago to pick up a load for the tractor trailer. While speaking to Dowling-Chacon and Dukes-Acosta, the trooper became suspicious and determined further investigation was necessary. After receiving permission to search the vehicle, law enforcement officers recovered approximately 103 kilograms, or around 227 pounds, of suspected cocaine.
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted with the investigation on the scene.
If convicted, Dowling-Chacon and Dukes-Acosta face a mandatory minimum sentence of imprisonment of at least 10 years and could receive up to life in prison. The charges also carry up to a life-time term of supervised release and a possible fine of up to $10,000,000.
The arrests followed investigation by the Illinois State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Springfield Police Department, Jacksonville Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.