CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two more cases of measles has been reported in Champaign.
The outbreak comes just weeks after another case of measles was reported, with a total of 4 people infected.
The third case was in quarantine for the entire infectious period. The fourth case is pending genotyping results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All four of the measles cases are no longer infectious.
Most individuals are vaccinated routinely, in childhood, starting at age 1 (MMR, Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccine) and are not at high risk for infection. Of most concern are people who have not been vaccinated, including infants. Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is working with the Urbana Early Childhood School and Carle to identify potential contacts. If you were at any of these exposure sites, please contact public health or your healthcare provider for follow-up.
Possible exposures took place:
Between 5 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Texas Roadhouse, 204 N. Country Fair Drive, Champaign
Between 7 and 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at Save-A-Lot, 220 N. Broadway Ave., Urbana;
Between 1 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 12, 13 and 14 at Urbana Early Childhood School, 2202 E. Washington, Urbana
Between 5 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Convenient Care on Windsor at 1818 E. Windsor Road, Urbana.
Individuals with symptoms of measles (fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) and an exposure should CALL their health care provider to discuss the need for testing before going to a clinic.