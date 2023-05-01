(WAND) - It'll start warming up again across Central Illinois after two more cool days.
After a showery, breezy, and cool Sunday, the weather today and tomorrow will be similar.
Highs today and Tuesday will be in the upper-50s to around 60° with isolated showers both afternoons. It'll be rather windy, too, with gusts of over 40 mph.
As skies start clearing out Tuesday night, frost is possible as lows drop into the 30s.
Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday and it'll warm up. Highs will be in the upper-60s Wednesday and in the low-to-mid-70s Thursday.
Showers are in the forecast late Thursday night and Friday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
