DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two more residents of Fair Havens have died from COVID-19, Macon County officials said.
The Macon County Health Department and Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announced the latest deaths at Fair Havens in Decatur involve women in their 80's. Both were residents of the long-term care facility. Authorities have not identified either person.
These are the fourth and fifth deaths at the complex.
The families of the previous victims identified two of them as Sharon Logan, 74, and Joe Louis Stowe, 84. The third person was an unidentified man in his 80's.
Macon County now has five total deaths and 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 32 of those cases are associated with Fair Havens.