DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools have temporarily suspended in-person learning at both Parsons Elementary School and Dennis Lab School, including both the Mosaic and Kaleidoscope campuses.
Officials said students are going to learn virtually because of the number of staff and/or students who tested positive for COVID-19 or are on quarantine. Parsons students will return for in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, while Dennis Lab students will be back on Friday, Jan. 21.
During this adaptive pause, the Extended Day Program and extracurricular activities (including sports) will not be offered.
This follows an earlier pause with DPS at the American Dream STEM Academy and Franklin Grove Elementary School. Those students will be back in the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
